New Music Video: “So Good” by Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson has premiered the official music video for her latest hit single “So Good”. This official music video isn’t something jaw-dropping but still, it manages to do justice to the song. I’m sure a lot of you will like it but still wish if it was a little better, especially in terms of production quality.

The song “So Good” will make it to Zara’s upcoming debut album. This album will hit the stores late this year so you will have to wait the whole year to grab this album. The album will come out via Epic Records, which means we can expect a lot of promotion and a few more music videos before the album is finally here.

“So Good” is cute and it’s radio-friendly but it isn’t Zara’s best song by any means. It might end up getting a lot of radio time but it will hardly become a memorable single from the Sweedish singer. Or may this is just how Zara has decided to be a little more likable and she has tried it in this single by making it cuter than it needed to be. But at the end of the day, this is only my person opinion after listening to “So Good” for a few times.

The music video for “So Good” is filled with flowers and glitter. Zara looks great in the video and the whole glittering treatment makes it watchable for a few times at least. You can watch it yourself and see if you like it or not. Just hit PLAY below to watch the “So Good” music video in high quality.

Watch “So Good” music video by Zara Larsson