New Music Video: “River” by Eminem and Ed Sheeran

Eminem has collaborated with Ed Sheeran for his new single “River”. I’m sure a lot of you have already heard this song but the news is that the rapper has also premiered a music video for this song. The music video has already gathered plenty of views on YouTube and I’m sure it will continue getting similar kind of response for weeks to come. After all, it’s an Eminem revival video and fans really want to see what the rapper is up to with his latest project.

Although Eminem enjoyed some success with his previous single “Walk on Water” as it topped the charts in the UK and climbed to top 10 in most of the countries. With this new single getting really good response from the fans, I’m sure Eminem will do even better with this new music. Once chart algorithm brings in the video views on YouTube, I’m sure Eminem fans will be happy with the final position of the song.This new song “River” is produced by Emile Haynie. Emila Nova directed the official music video for this anthem. In the music video, you will see Eminem and Ed Sheeran in an interview. They are being asked about love and how it plays a role in one’s life. Considering the fact that the video came out on Valentine’s Day, it had to be about love. However, the answers that Eminem and Ed Sheeran provided to the questions being asked from them during the interview clearly indicates that these two are not in a mood to defend ‘love’. Instead, Eminem explains how his life has been more than a ‘highlight reel’ and how ‘trust’ has helped him more than anything else in life – even more than ‘love’. It’s a dark song – exactly kind of a song that you expect from Eminem. Give it a listen below and watch the music video for “River” by Eminem.

Watch “River” Official Music Video by Eminem and Ed Sheeran