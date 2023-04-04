Kelsea Ballerini has released official music video for her recently announced single “Peter Pan”. This is now her third official single from her debut album. You might have already become her fan with her previous smash hit “Love Me Like You Mean It”, the first official single from her debut album “The First Time”.

The music video for “Peter Pan” was premiered through VEVO. It’s directed by Kristin Barlower and it’s definitely worthy being successor of her last official single “Dibs”. The music video is cool but I’m not sure if the single is as good as her other official singles. Maybe she could have picked a different single this time. But we can’t say anything for certain unless we have heard her remaining tracks from the debut album.

The music shows Kelsea as the ultimate “Queen” of desert. But she’s going to be like that for just one day. She will puts on some beautiful dresses in the video. To be honest, she looks stunning in whatever she puts on. She’s got a great body and has delivered very sensual performance throughout the video, including the choreography.

As the music video progresses, you see Kelsea’s boyfriend do all kinds of crazy stunts. But she isn’t worried. She doesn’t show any signs of panic even for a moment. Towards the end of the music video, audience understand that her boyfriend is actually Peter Pan, the reason she’s not panicked. After all, Peter Pan enjoys risky adventures. If he is your boyfriend, you definitely need to enjoy life and never worry about a thing again.

This new single may fail to leave a huge impact on charts but the music video is definitely going to help Kelsea gather some more fans.

Watch Official Music Video “Peter Pan” by Kelsea Ballerini