Music Video: “No Limit” by Usher

The wait is finally over. Usher has finally released the music video for his latest song “No Limit”. As expected, the music video was released exclusively on TIDAL. However, this seemed like a huge mistake since the videos released on TIDAL aren’t included in Billboard Hot 100 chart. That’s a shame. We wanted this video to be competing in the charts but now it won’t be there.

But there is good news.

Usher has realised his mistake and he has fixed it. Yes, you guessed it right. This video is now available on VEVO. Usher released it yesterday on this platform probably considering the fact that his video won’t be competing against the other videos. That’s a good sign and we expect other TIDAL-exclusive artists to release their videos on other platforms as well.

The music video for “No Limit” is a perfect video for the song. You will see TY Dolla Sign, Boosie Badazz, and Gucci Mane making a cameo appearance in this music video. It’s really fun to watch them all together so don’t miss it. Click the ‘play’ button below.

Watch “No Limit” music video by Usher