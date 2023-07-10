Music Video: “Ni Tu Ni Yo”by Jennifer Lopez + Watch Video and Read Review

If you have been waiting for “Ni Tu Ni Yo” music video, the wait is finally over. Jennifer Lopez has given us the MV and it’s exciting, to say the least. Miss Lopes looks absolutely stunning in this new music video.

When you watch this official music video, I’m sure you will know it in your heart that Jennifer Lopez is the most beautiful and gorgeous diva that you have ever seen in a music video. If you don’t believe it, simply scroll down and watch “Ni Tu Ni Yo” music video.

The song “Ni Tu Ni Yo” is a festive ballad in Latin. It features Gente de Zona. This new single will serve as the first lead single from J.Lo’s upcoming Spanish album. The album is rumored to come out in September this year.

It’s simply amazing that J.Lo is 47 years old. She looks like she’s in her late 20s. I’m not sure what she’s doing with her body but she’s incredible. Every woman has something to learn from.

The music video is inspirational. When you see the scenes where J.Lo is in a jungle, the nostalgia will hit you. It takes you back to her “Waiting For Tonight” days. It’s time you watch the music video and feel overwhelmed by the presence of always-awesome Jennifer Lopez.

Watch “Ni Tu Ni Yo” by Jennifer Lopez – Official Music Video