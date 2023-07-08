Zara Larsson has released a new official music video for her super hit single “Lush Life”. She made the video available on VEVO last week.

The music video come out as a surprise since there was already an official MV for this song. The original MV was different from this latest video. The first video came out nearly a year ago.

The Sweedish singer is already enjoying success with this single, especially in the US. The radios are playing it but I think Zara wanted to boost it. That’s the reason she has released a brand new music video for this single.

The original MV for this single that was released a year back seemed like a perfect MV for the song. It was so flawless that no one expected Zara and Epic to come up with a new MV. However, this video might help Zara improve the performance of this single in the US market and that could prove that Epic was right to do this second video for Zara’s “Lush Life”.

When you see this music video, you will be surprised to see a lot of colors. Among the colors, you will notice the Sweedish singer flirting with a man. She dances in colorful dresses. As a result, the music video looks trendy and summer-ready. It’s time to watch the video now.

Watch Music Video “Lush Life” by Zara Larsson