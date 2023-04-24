Music Video: “I Like That” by Janelle Monae + Announces Tour Dates for 2018

Janelle Monae has premiered the music video for her latest single “I Like That”. Although it’s a promotional song, the singer is determined to use it properly. That’s the reason you are seeing a music video for the track. And that’s not it. Along with the track, she also gave more good news to her fans. She has released tour dates for her “Dirty Computer” tour. You can see the dates after below after her music video. It’s long post so be ready to scroll 🙂

The music video for “I Like That” came out on YouTube earlier today. It’s a flawless visual where you will see Janelle serving the realness of a futuristic jungle princess. She will don beautiful costumes and you will her digital impressions. You will also learn how to sit properly in a cinema while watching a movie as Janelle will be teaching you all those things during this thoroughly entertaining visual. Watch the music video below and then scroll down further to see the tour dates. They are at the end of the post.

Watch “I Like That” Music Video by Janelle Monae



Along with the release of the official music video for her fourth single from her upcoming album, the singer also announced her tour dates for Dirty Computer 2018 tour. The tour will stretch over 28 days and it will start on 11th June with a concert in Seattle and Atlanta. The tickets are expected to go on public sale before the end of this week. When you buy your ticket for the concert, you will get a digital copy of Janelle’s latest album Dirty Computer as a FREE gift. Check the tour dates below and get tickets if your schedule permits. It’s going to be worth every minute you spend out there.

Tour Dates for Dirty Computer Tour 2018

JUNE

11 – Seattle, WA

12 – Vancouver, BC

13 – Portland, OR

16 – San Francisco, CA

20 – San Diego, CA

26 – Phoenix, AZ

28 – Los Angeles, CA

30 – Salt Lake City, UT

JULY

1 – Denver, CO

3 – Minneapolis, MN

5 – Chicago, IL

6 – Milwaukee, WI

7 – Grand Rapids, MI

9 – Detroit, MI

10 – Cincinnati, OH

11 – St. Louis, MO

13 – Nashville, TN

14 – Indianapolis, IN

16 – Toronto, ON

18 – New York, NY

20 – Washington, DC

21 – Boston, MA

23 – Raleigh, NC

24 – Charlotte, NC

26 – Tampa, FL

27 – Miami, FL

28 – Orlando, FL

AUGUST

4 – Atlanta, GA