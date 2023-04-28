Music Video: “Heart To Break” by Kim Petras [WATCH VIDEO + READ REVIEW]

Kim Petras has premiered the much-anticipated music video for her latest single “Heart To Break”. The track was released back in February and ever since we have been expecting her to give it the visual treatment that the song so desperately deserves. It’s already a bop and we hope that Kim will include it in her upcoming full-length studio album. We hope this debut album will come out soon. MORE GOOD NEWS: She is also working on a new EP that you’d be getting very soon.

The German pop singer is a princess in the official music video for her latest single “Heart To Break”. It really suits her. She looks great in a castle far away. She is locked there and waiting for her lover to come and rescue her. Her hope isn’t for nothing as a guy appears from nowhere to rescue her in the next scene. The guy is muscular and good looking – totally giving us the feel that he is going to be the future prince. He rescues Kim Petras the princess and takes her away for dancing. As both dance and circle around each other, the song continues playing in the background.

That’s a really nice music video. I’m sure Kim is going to get very positive response on this. That should be encouraging enough for the German pop princess to finally release her debut full-length album. Watch the music video below.

Watch New Music Video “Heart To Break” by Kim Petras

