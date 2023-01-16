Music Video: “Get Ugly” by Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo premiered a new music video on YouTube yesterday on December 14th. The music video was premiered worldwide and it’s for the new official single for Jason’s latest studio album “Everything is 4”. The track is titled “Get Ugly”. The new studio album will hit stores in the coming summer.

Although Jason hasn’t performed this song in the US as such, he delivered a mesmerizing performance in the Australia last month at The X Factor Australia. Chances are good that Jason Derulo will debut the song in the US soon, especially after releasing the music video to a worldwide audience.

The music video for “Get Ugly” is super colorful. If you like the club banger “Get Ugly”, then chances are good that you will enjoy this colorful video. The music video is directed by Syndrome. Be ready to watch Jason Derulo singing on top of washing machine pile. If you are watching this video in a bad mood, be ready to see a change in your mood. Watch the video below and be sure to leave a comment about the video. We, here at all-noise.co.uk, are really loving this colorful rendition by the rapper.

Watch “Get Ugly” by Jason Derulo