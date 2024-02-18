New Music Video: “Friends” by Marshmello and Anne-Marie

Marshmello and Anne-Marie have released the official music video for their latest collab “Friends”. The visuals portray song’s essence on to the screen through a massive house party. Marshmello and Anne-Marie sing over a searing beat in this music video. The video came out on February 16 and it’s directed by Hannah Lux Davis.

Before this music video, Marshmello had two hit videos in a row. His hit streak starting from the collab with Khalid in ‘Silence’ and his contribution to Selena Gomez’s ‘Wolves’ could continue with “Friends” music video. I’m sure the video will help “Friends” climb the charts just like his previous collaborations.

In the music video, you are going to see a big house party. Anne-Marie will host it along with her friends. While the party is on, you will see Marshmello making an entry. It’s quite an entry though. I love the way neon lights go on and then Marshmello makes an entry. From that point on, he is kind of sticky and flirty. The party ends and the hosts want to get rid of him. But Marshmello doesn’t want to leave the party because of so many ladies around. It’s cute and naughty. Check it out below.

Watch Music Video “Friends” by Marshmello and Anne-Marie