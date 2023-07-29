Rence has released the official music video for “Expensive” – a catchy anthem where Rence collaborated with Noah Cyrus. Before this anthem, the 21-year-old impressed with “Baby Blue” and “Ways To Go”, which also earned her a deal with Epic Records.

The track took us through a lot of feelings and it clearly had a sense of emotional fatigue. The music video does justice to that feel of the song and brings that emotion on the screen.

The music video shows Noah and Rence together in a motel. They’re miserable and they clearly have existential crises. Both dance together and then you see a wolf and dancers doing their thing in the video. It’s a decent visual that will make the audience look for more music from the young singer who is already working on his LP.

Watch Music Video “Expensive” By Rence & Noah Cyrus