New Music Video: “All The Stars” by Kendrick Lamar & SZA

It was the first single that we heard from the upcoming “Black Panther” movie. It was so good that we all wanted to see more and listen to the full soundtrack of the movie the moment we lent our ears to “All the Stars”. Now for all those who fell in love with this banger, Kendrick Lamar and SZA has also given us the music video for this song. Just like the song, the MV is totally awesome. You gotta watch it once and it will stay with you for weeks. It’s that good.

I feel like I’m falling in love with everything “Black Panther”. With the movie out in the theaters, I can’t wait to watch it over the weekend. I’m sure not only the soundtrack but the movie will also do good commercially. The cinematography and action sequences look incredibly powerful. It’s gonna give cinemagoers a real treat.

Now if we expect the movie to be that good, how could we expect any less from the music video for the first song from its soundtrack? With high expectations, the video comes out and takes everyone by surprise. It’s way better than what everyone expected from the visuals. It’s easily one of the best MVs that I’ve seen in the last year or so. I would rate it so high, bypassing some very good videos including Taylor’s End Game. Do you think this video will be the best MV of at the VMAs this year?

Watch “All The Stars” Music Video by Kendrick Lamar and SZA