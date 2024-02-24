New Music: “Stay” by Zedd & Alessia Cara

We already talked about this collaboration a few month back. It was the time when both were seen together in the studio and we know that they are working on something big there. Now that they have worked it out, the result is out and it’s nothing less than fantastic. The new single “Stay” is what we are talking about.

Although Alessia and Zedd have released this collaboration, it’s still unknown as to where this song will eventually find its album space. Is it going to be one from Zedd’s upcoming album or from something that Alessia is planning? As of now, there is no news about that. We will let you now as soon as anyone of them talks about it.

This new single “Stay” has a cool EDM beat. It’s mid tempo song that sounds really nice. The production might sound similar to what you have been hearing these days from The Chainsmokers. Isn’t that a good thing in a way? I’m sure the song finds its fans and gets into a decent momentum on radio. It’s all that it needs to become a hit. Not to forget, Alessia is really good in this out-of-her-genre song. Listen to “Stay” below.

Listen “Stay” by Zedd and Alessia Cara