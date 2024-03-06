New Music Round Up (no. 3)

New music round-up

Yet again I’ve got lots of cool new music to share with you in this third edition of my New Music Round Up series – which features everything from electro-pop to folk. If you know of any new artists that could feature in my next round up, let me know either on Facebook or email: [email protected].

Chloe Howl – ‘Rumour’

The words ‘new Lily Allen’ are already being bandied about to describe precocious 17 year old Chloe Howl. Whether you agree with that comparison or not, it’s safe to say we’re going to be hearing a lot more of her in 2013. Her debut EP ‘Rumour’ is available to download for free from her website – watch the video for the title track below and see what you think:



Decades – ‘Tonight Again’

Decades are a four-piece band from Toronto, Canada who have been making a name for themselves on the back of some exciting live shows in support of Palma Violets and Tribes. Now they’re getting ready to release their self-titled debut album (out 30 April) and have released the below video for ‘Tonight Again’.







Southern Sunrise – ‘Brighton’

If you hadn’t noticed, ‘folk-pop’ is quite big these days. Which is no bad thing, especially when it results in such pleasingly gentle and delicate songs like this, the title track to Brighton-based folksters Southern Sunrise (who obviously like Brighton quite a bit!)



Public Service Broadcasting – ‘Signal 30’

Now for something completely different! Public Service Broadcasting are a duo who blend old public service films with music to, in their words, ‘teach the lessons of the past through the music of the future’. ‘Signal 30’ is the latest single from their upcoming debut album Inform-Educate-Entertain, and is available as a free download from their website if you preorder the album:



Low Sea – ‘Remote Viewing’

If you ask me there’s not enough ‘post-modern neo-gothic dance music’ about these days, so thank God for Irish duo Low Sea! ‘Remote Viewing’ is the title track of their new album, which is out on 8 April, and it sounds pretty amazing. Check it out:



Cocovan – ‘Roosevelt Hotel’

Another slice of cool electro-pop for you here from Paris-born Cocovan, who lists the likes of New Order and David Bowie as her influences. Naturally, she sounds amazing! ‘Roosevelt Hotel’ is on Cocovan’s new EP, which is available to download for free from her website:

