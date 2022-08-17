Music Review + MV: “Live Forever” By Nasty Cherry

Nasty Cherry has returned with yet another perfect release titled “Live Forever.” The song is co-written by Charli XCX, which is a bit obvious considering the alt-pop girl band is signed to Vroom Vroom Recordings.

The girl group released their debut single titled “Win” a few months earlier and followed it up with “What Do You Like In Me.” Their new song “Live Forever” is the third track we’ve heard from these girls so far.

“Live Forever” is a powerful anthem and Charli has definitely given us some lyrical work we didn’t expect from her in terms of seriousness. “My life’s too rock to roll – Everybody thinks that I lost control,” sings the lead singer over Justin Raisen’s production. The track nicely builds up to the chorus “Tried to escape so you make me wanna live forever.”

“Live Forever” is ‘unconfined and unrefined’ as described by one of the band members in a press release. It’s kind of a song that would hold us until the girl group works on their debut EP. And by what we’ve seen so far, the girls are going strong. They’ve also released a music video for “Live Forever.” Listen to the song below and watch music video.

“Live Forever” By Nasty Cherry