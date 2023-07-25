Music Review: “Bad Behaviour” By Mabel

Mabel has been making huge progress this year. It seems as if everything she touches, turns to gold. She started her hit-era with “Don’t Call Me Up”, which went on to become the biggest British hit of the year for a female in Top 40 chart. Now she’s getting ready for her album ‘High Expectations.’ To continue her hit parade, she launched a new single titled “Bad Behaviour.” We hope she will be giving us a few more singles to listen before she releases her album on August 2.

The new single “Bad Behaviour” is as good as any other track you’ve heard from the singer. The track, composed by Dre Skill and Wildlife, has a very infectious beat.

While talking about this new single, Mabel told the press that she took the inspiration from a night where she was feeling like ‘crazy.’ She was actually just having some good time as she realized the next morning. That’s when decided to write a song about it. You can listen to this new song below.

Listen to New Single “Bad Behaviour” by Mabel