Music: “Jet Black Heart” by 5 Seconds Of Summer

5 Seconds Of Summer have already started releasing tracks from their upcoming second album. The band just released a new single titled “Jet Black Heart”, which premiered on radio Nova 96.9 on August 27. Later on, the track was also available on iTunes for the worldwide audience. You can buy this new single today from iTunes.

“Jet Black Heart” will be fifth track on the band’s upcoming album titled “Sounds Good Feels Good”. This single is the second single to make its way to public from this upcoming album. The single released earlier was titled “Fly Away”, which was released last week.

The band has changed their tone in this new single. Instead of doing a passionate positive track, they have taken it to themselves, criticizing for the first time and self-reflecting. There is a lot that you are going to love in this track, especially if you are already a fan of 5 Seconds Of Summer. But if you are not a fan, this mid-tempo pop rock anthem might be the track that will make you fall in love with these Aussie boys. Listen to the track below and let us know what you think of it in the comments section.

Listen To “Jet Black Heart” by 5 Seconds Of Summer