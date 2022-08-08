Music: “All For Us” By Zendaya & Labrinth

When Zendaya released her debut single and followed it up with an album the same year in 2013, everyone thought this girl will have an illustrious music career. However, Zendaya changed her focus and started spending time on her acting roles and therefore singing only the soundtracks. Yesterday, she continued the trend and gave us a new soundtrack “All For Us” which will serve as OST for HBO’s Euphoria.

The song “All For Us” was released as a solo song earlier. However, it’s pretty evident that the second (movie) version is way better than the original.

Despite the fact that Zendaya continues releasing soundtracks, she hasn’t given us any news about her new album at all. Even after the release of this track, Zendaya didn’t give us any good news about the upcoming album. So while she is busy in the film industry, you can still enjoy her powerful vocals on soundtracks. Listen to “All For Us” below.

Listen To “All For Us” By Zendaya & Labrinth