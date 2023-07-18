Music: “She’s Kinda Hot” by 5 Seconds of Summer

5 Seconds of summer has premiered their latest single titled “She’s Kinda Hot” on July 17. The Australian band premiered this track via iHeartRadio. The single is written by all the members of band and it will be first official single from band’s upcoming studio album. This will be their second studio album and it will hit stores by the end of 2015. The album will be released via Capitol Records and Hi or Hey Records.

“She’s Kinda Hot” is a pop-rock song and it’s clearly a catchy single. Since the track is all about teenage life, it will be picked up by many pop radios around the world. Chances are good that “She’s Kinda Hot” will be playing all along this summer.

“She’s Kinda Hot” is fresh and original. It isn’t like anything that you have heard from the Australian band before. It feels like 5 Seconds of Summer is stepping up and the Sydney schoolboys have finally become a total pink rock royalty. If you are a fan of 5 Seconds of Summer, you will be babbling this track the entire day long.

Listen to “She’s Kinda Hot” by 5 Seconds of Summer – Full Audio With Lyrics