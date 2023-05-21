Music Video Review: “In Common” by Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys has premiered a new music video for her latest single “In Common”. The video came amidst televised performances and a media tour. Fans were desperately waiting for something like this and Alicia delivered it at the right time.

The song “In Common” is from Miss Keys upcoming sixth studio album. The album will come out later this year. Alicia Keys will release this album via RCA Records.

The music video is a black and white video directed by Pierre Debusschere. While singing the song in the music video, Alicia Keys has a hippy look. She is on fire-escape stars of a huge building. As she sings the song, dancers accompanying her start showing their moves. As Alicia Keys sings infectious “In Common”, dancers keep getting activated. It might sound like a complicated MV idea, but to be honest it’s not that complicated. You just need to watch the video yourself and you will love it. You just gotta watch the video.

Watch Music Video “In Common” by Alicia Keys