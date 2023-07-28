Music Video Review: “All Eyes On You” by Meek Mill ft. Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown

Meek Mill has released a new music video for his latest official single “All Eyes On You”. The music video features Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj and it is produced by Delicata and others. The music video is directed by Benny Boom. The track is from Meek Mill’s recent album “Dreams Worth More Than Money”. The album is already a hit and this music video is going to Meek Mill generate even more sales.

The music video for “All Eyes On You” focuses on the relationship of Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj. The duo has shot plenty of hot and intimate moments throughout the video. Chris Brown appears for a short while and sings the hook. He is just in there for sake of having a third person in the video otherwise the entire focus on the intimate scenes of the real life couple. Some critics may criticize how the screen time is distributed between Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, and Chris Brown. Other than that, everything about “All Eyes On You” MV is nearly perfect.

The music video for “All Eyes On You” has made its way out when Meek Mill is having a rap beef with Drake, who released his response track on Saturday. The response track is titled “Charged Up”. Meek has scheduled to deliver a response to “Charged Up” through Funk Flex’s Hot 97 Show. Until then, Meek’s fans can watch and enjoy music video for “All Eyes On You”.

Watch Music Video “All Eyes On You” by Meek Mill Featuring Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown



