Music Video: “All Hands on Deck” by Tinashe

Tinashe has finally released music video for “All Hands on Deck” and believe it or not but there is no Iggy Azalea in the video. It’s difficult to understand why Tinashe hasn’t included Iggy in the video even though the only purpose of featuring her in the track seemed like having her in the video. Nevertheless, the video has a good concept and Tinashe looks awesome in it.

Music video for “All Hands on Deck” was premiered on VEVO on 6 April through RCA record. The track was recently announced as third single from Tinashe’s debut album which has been a failure looking at its sales. It was the lack of Tinashe’s popularity that her label asked Iggy Azalea to feature in the official remix. Probably Iggy was too busy to shoot a music video and the label had to go with the original edit for the video instead of planned Iggy’s remixed version.

If you watch the music video for “All Hands on Deck”, you will appreciate Tinashe even if you are furious on not seeing Iggy in the video. Tinashe looks stunning and it is clear the R&B singer is determined to show her talent even if she has to climb uphill at this stage of her career. Watch the video below and let us know what you think about it in the comments below.

Watch music video for “All Hands on Deck” by Tinashe