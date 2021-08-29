Fifth Harmony has just released music video for their new song “I’m In Love With A Monster”. Unlike many of you thinking already, this is not a cover of the track by Eminem and Rihanna but it’s an original track by Fifth Harmony. This track is soundtrack for upcoming movie “Hotel Transylvania 2”, which will be an animated feature film. The movie will be hitting theatres in Spetember.

The music video for “I’m In Love With A Monster” is directed by Matt Stawski. The MV shows the movie plot as a teaser and works as a promotion for the movie in addition to being a MV for Fifth Harmony. The video is done so well that it justifies both its roles. It was released today on VEVO. However, before its release, it was playing on Sony billboard at the Times Square, New York City.

For Fifth Harmony, this music video is something entirely new. The band has never done a similar music video, a spooky one. The music video is set in 1940s inside a dark fantasy hotel. The music video has all the classic horror movie scenes. The audio also reflects on what’s going in the video. It’s a lot of fun to watch this classic retro horror music video.

Watch Music Video “I’m In Love With A Monster” by Fifth Harmony