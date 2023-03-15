15 MAR

Miles Kane – ‘First Of My Kind’ single review

Miles Kane – ‘First Of My Kind’

[rating:4/5]

Former Rascal and on-off Last Shadow Puppet Miles Kane is back with new song ‘First Of My Kind’ – the lead track off of his forthcoming EP, which will be released on 21 April in aid of Record Store Day.

We’ve only listened to ‘First Of My Kind’ a few times, but already it sounds like a stonker – it seems Miles has decided to up the ante in the entertainment stakes following the success of last years debut solo album Colour Of The Trap. Opening with dramatic ‘ooohs’ and ‘aaahs’ which spill into Miles in full on charmer mode (“True romance, is what I’m after darling”), ‘First Of My Kind’ is a rollicking and thoroughly enjoyable three-minutes of classic Scott Walker-esque pop.

Listen to ‘First Of My Kind’ here and let us know what you think of it in the comments below…


Post Author: Luke Glassford

1 thought on “Miles Kane – ‘First Of My Kind’ single review

    Single Reviews - 22 April | All-Noise

    (2012-04-22 - 2:27 pm)

    […] EP for ‘Record Store Day’, following the releases of Hot Chip, Little Boots and many others, ‘First Of My Kind’ is an improvement on the style of his debut hit ‘Inhaler’. Unrelenting vocals delivered over a […]

