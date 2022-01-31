MIA – Bad Girls

“Live fast, die young / Bad Girls do it well” – and with that everyone’s favourite Sri Lankan iconoclast MIA is back in the game! ‘Bad Girls’ is the first taster from her forthcoming fourth album, which is expected at some point this year and features contributions from Danja (who produced this track), Swizz Beatz, Cataracs and Chris Brown.

It’s not the most inventive or incendiary song she’s ever released, but ‘Bad Girls’ ticks all the boxes for a lead single – catchy, radio-friendly and bristling with attitude.

Let us know what you think of ‘Bad Girls’ in the comments below….



