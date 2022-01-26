Watch Music Video: “Trigger Bang” by Lily Allen

Lily Allen has premiered the official music video for her latest single “Trigger Bang“. The singer uploaded the music video on her YouTube channel on Wednesday. Myles Whittingham directed this video for Lily who seems to love pink.

“Trigger Bang” feels like her classic “22” and “Smile” videos. It’s got that nostalgic feel about it with Lily wearing pink in this music video as well.

The music video for “Trigger Bang” isn’t about anything in specific. You will see Allen in pink hair and rapper Giggs.

This new single is her first offering from “No Shame” – her forthcoming studio album. With this single out, we know that Lily Allen is finally focusing on her album. We can expect the album to hit the stores this year. Not only that, but fans will also enjoy the “Shocking and Brutal” memoir by the British singer, songwriter, and TV presenter. She also a trio of concerts in UK, starting with a concert in Manchester on 20 March. She will follow it up with a concert in London the next and the final concert will be on 23rd March in Glasgow.

It’s a great song that stays with you for hours. The music video is also awesome. It’s a great start from Lily for her next studio album. I feel like it’s going to be a wonderful album. It’s time you listen to this song and watch the music video. Give it a go below.

Watch “Trigger Bang” official Music Video by Lily Allen