31 MAY

May playlist – all the best music from May in a handy playlist

It wasn’t a hard job putting together a playlist for May, as it’s been a good month for great new music. The below playlist features the pick of what I’ve covered over May on All-Noise – plus a few extras I’ve not had time to feature.

Stream the full May playlist here, and see below for the full tracklist:

Tracklist

01. EMBERS – ‘Part Of The Echoes’
02. HAERTS – ‘All The Days’
03. CHVRCHES – ‘Gun’
04. Beady Eye – ‘Second Bite Of The Apple’
05. Fyfe – ‘Conversations’
06. Hodgy Beats – ‘Years’
07. SPLASHH – ‘Today (Fade Away)’
08. Solange feat. Kendrick Lamar – ‘Looks Good With Trouble’
09. Disclosure – ‘When A Fire Starts To Burn’
10. Banks – ‘Warm Water’
11. Drenge – ‘Backwaters’
12. YYZ – ‘Lost In The Mix’
13. The Child Of Lov feat. DOOM – ‘Owl’
14. Katy B – ‘What Love Is Made Of’

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.

