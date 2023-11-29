Los Unidades(Coldplay) Collaborates with Pharell Williams And Jozzy For a New Song, “E-Lo”. Song Premiere:

The British rock band, “Coldplay” releases a new song, “E-Lo” under a new name, “Los Unidades”. This new song is the Los Unidades’ collaboration with the American producer, “Pharell WIlliams” and the Memphis rapper, “Jozzy”. It was written by, “Chris Martin”, “Guy Berryman”, “Jocelyn Donaldson”, “Jonny Buckland”, “Letta Mbulu” and “Will Champion”.

E-Lo will appear on the British group’s upcoming EP called, “Global CItizen: EP1” which is a project of 4 tracks and is due out on 30th 0f November. The EP features guest appearances from, “Stormzy”, “David Guetta”, “Stargate”, “Cassper Nyovest”, “Wizkid” and some others.

E-Lo is the lead single of the Global Citizen: EP1. It comes with a music video too directed by, “Jamez Swadlo”:

Stream The Los Unidades, Pharell Williams and Jozzy’s Collaboration, “E-LO”:

Yes, you guessed it right. It’s Chris Martin’s voice. So, How do you like the lead single, “E-Lo”?

The Global Citizen “Mandela 100” Festival will be held on 2nd of December in Johannesburg, South Africa Where Chris Martin and Pharell Williams will be performing E-lo. Other performers include, “Beyoncé”, “JAY-Z”, “Eddie Vedder”, “User”, “Ed Sheeran”, “Femi Kuti”, “Tiwa Savage”, “Wizkid”, and “Los Unidades”.