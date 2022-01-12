Listen to “Trigger Bang” by Lily Allen {Stream + Review}

Lily Allen is back with a surprise. The surprise is the timing as she had announced to make a comeback on Friday.

The single she released to mark her comeback is titled “Trigger Bang” featuring Giggs. It’s the official single from Lily’s fourth album, which will come out early next year. It’s titled “The Fourth Wall”. I believe it will drop during February but it’s just a blogger’s gossip and nothing more. Lily is yet to announce an official release date.

Lily planned to release this song on Friday. However, something went wrong. Someone leaked a version of the song on the internet. Consequently, the British singer had no way but to force an early release. That’s what she did to save her song. The song came out on Apple Music and Spotify.

It’s an important comeback for the British singer and songwriter. Her last album was “Sheezus”, which came out back in 2014. With so much talent, we expect her to give us at least one album each year. It’s time she makes a comeback and gives her fans more of her music.

The song “Trigger Bang” features Giggs who opens the song. After this first rap verse, you will hear Lily Allen for the rest f the song. The lyrics are simple yet effective. She talks about the days of youth and how she was able to cut out people who weren’t happy to appreciate her ambitions. It’s got an infectious melody – the one that will help this song become a certified hit. Give it a listen below.

Listen to “Trigger Bang” by Lily Allen Ft. Giggs