Little Mix and Cheat Codes have united for a post-breakup anthem titled “Only You”. It’s only the beginning of Little Mix new era and we could expect huge things in the coming months. This collaboration with Cheat Codes is worthy of making an entry in the Billboard Hot 100, which has been illusive of the band so far. Could it be their chance to enter the charts finally?

It’s not that Little Mix hasn’t enjoyed success in the last few years. In fact, the band had its ‘Glory Days’ back in 2016 and even made it to top 10 charts with their singles from that album. However, even in those great days, the girl band failed in America. They didn’t enter the charts, which seems to be very surprising.

Now this new single “Only You” is an emotional banger and I totally feel that it could make it big for the girl band in the U.S. In the track, you will hear the girls sing about the end of a relationship. They are not happy about it but they are mourning. The track has a great beat and could easily fill the floors in the summer. Listen to “Only You” below.

Listen to “Only You” by Little Mix & Cheat Codes