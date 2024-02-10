Listen to “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready” – New Single by Calvin Harris ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR

Calvin Harris has dropped a new single “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready” featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR and it’s not good. When Calvin Harris should have done “Fun Wav Bounces Vol. 2” album, he is giving his fans this “whole new experience”. It’s not his usual groovy sound as the Scottish singer announced earlier. It’s something and so far it’s not ‘good’ at all. Either Calvin Harris will give us a better follow-up to his new exploration or we’d expect him to go back to his “Funk Wav Bounces” days. His new experiment, as of now, isn’t a ‘great experience’ for the audience in any way. To be totally honest with you, it’s kind of a mess.

“Nuh Ready Nuh Ready” has a Caribbean flavor to it and that’s the reason some Caribbean fans might actually enjoy the song when relaxing on the beach. Other than that, I don’t see this song going anywhere. It isn’t going to make to any playlists and it lacks the radio-friendliness. Bloggers have already reviewed the song negatively so Calvin Harris can’t push it through the internet either. I feel bad for this song and wish Calvin returns to where he was part of every other playlist.

Although it’s a bad song and I don’t have any hope for it, I still hope that Calvin’s fans would want to give it a try. After all, you don’t want to say ‘I haven’t heard a Calvin Harris song’. For that reason alone, give it a listen below.

Stream “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready” by Calvin Harris ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR