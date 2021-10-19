Listen To “Find An Island” By BENEE

BENEE , the 19-year-old singer from New Zealand, has dropped a new song titled “Find An Island.” She is already having a great year after releasing her EP. This song adds up to her charm and allows the singer to show she’s a REAL talent.

She’s only 19 and she has already showcased her talent with her viral hit “Soaked.” She secured a big label deal with Republic Records after the hit and started working on her EP titled FIRE ON MARZZ. It turned out great and ended up being among the best EPs of 2019 so far. That’s the talent the girl’s got and she’s only starting. She has a long road ahead of her and a lot of opportunities are yet to come her way. We can only imagine the heights she can achieve with the talent she has and the skill she has exhibited already.

The song “Find An Island” deals with a fairly simply theme but the New Zealander has a unique angle on it. It’s a great song and we are sure it will get a lot of appreciation on BENEE’s upcoming tour of North America. Listen to the song below.

Listen To New Song “Find An Island” By BENEE