Listen to Single: “Only You” by Little Mix & Cheat Codes

Little Mix has teamed up with the Cheat Codes for their new single titled “Only You”. This new single is the comeback single from the UK girl group that premiered on the last Friday.

The UK girl group shared a preview of their song earlier this week on social media. From the preview, the song sounded like an emotional anthem. Now that we have heard the full song, it’s actually a banger and it totally plays with emotions. It feels like a potential hit.

Over an infectious acoustic guitar, the ladies sing out the opening verses of the song. “One brick at a time we watched it fall, I’m broken here tonight and no one else can fix me — only you, only you.” The lyrics are powerful and I’m sure Little Mix will continue with the success they enjoyed with their last project where they scored four top 10 hits in the UK. Could this new single become their first US hit and help them make an entry in the Billboard Hot 100 charts? Give it a listen below and you will have a better idea.

Listen to “Only You” by Little Mix featuring Cheat Codes