Listen to Single: “Big God” by Florence and the Machine [Watch Official Video]

Florence and the Machine has premiered a new single titled “Big God” and it’s absolutely amazing with its larger than life sound and mesmerizing vocals by Florence Welch. It’s so good that it starts sounding blissful and divine. I totally recommend you get this song at the earliest.

Florence and the Machine premiered the track on Zen Lowe’s Beats 1 show on BBC and released the song consequently on all digital platforms. Give it a listen below after the review and I’m sure you’d want to download it right away.

Stream “Big God” by Florence + the Machine



This new song “Big God” will be included in Florence + the Machine’s upcoming fourth studio album. This album is named “High as Hope” and it will be released on 19th June.

The track “Big God” is as good as it gets. It’s about our soul, about the void that exists in it and that becomes unbridgeable with time. This track hits at that gap and helps you close it, if you pay attention. Give it a listen below and watch the official music video.

Watch “Big God” Official Music Video by Florence and the Machine