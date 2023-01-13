Listen to Music: “Unlock It” by Charlie XCX

Charlie XCX is working on her upcoming mixtape titled “Pop 2” and it seems as if this mixtape is going to serve Charlie really well. You just gotta listen to her latest song “Unlock It” to understand what I really mean.

The song “Unlock It” is the latest song that Charlie premiered form her forthcoming album. It’s the second track we have heard from this album so far. With the mixtape coming out on 15th December, I don’t expect to listen to any more songs until the full release.

“Unlock It” features Kim Petras and Jay Park. Charlie premiered this song when she performed it on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show. Since this show has a huge following, I’m sure a lot of you have already heard the song when she premiered it the first time. If not, we got a stream for you below.

This new song is about falling in love. It’s a dreamy pop song that defines Charlie. It has some really cool lyrics and a nice tempo to it. I’m sure you are going to like the song the first time you listen. Give it a listen below.

Listen to “Unlock It” by Charlie XCX featuring Kim Petras and Jay Park