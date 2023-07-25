Jessie Ware Share It All
25 JUL

Listen: Jessie Ware – ‘Share It All’

After announcing details of her upcoming second album Tough Love, and streaming the title track, modern soul star Jessie Ware has put another new track online.

This one is called ‘Share It All’ and is reportedly set to feature on the deluxe version of Tough Love. It’s a smooth, seductive RnB ballad that was co-written by The xx’s Romy Madley Croft – whose influence is obvious right from the off.

Listen to ‘Share It All’:

Tough Love is the follow-up to Jessie Ware’s breakout 2012 debut album Devotion and features contributions from Ed Sheeran, James Ford and Miguel, amongst others. There’s no firm release date for Tough Love yet, but it is expected to drop later this year.

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.trukania www.trukania.com https://www.trukania.com asuransi asuransi terbaik asuransi KTA asuransi mobil asuransi rumah asuransi prudential trukania digital marketplace Freelance Services Marketplace Freelance Services Freelance Services Marketplace d-pari https://www.d-pari.com d-pari.com blogs wordpress Tools tools ecogreenpark.co.id http://www.ecogreenpark.co.id belanja online berita hari ini berita hari ini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *