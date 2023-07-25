Listen: Jessie Ware – ‘Share It All’

After announcing details of her upcoming second album Tough Love, and streaming the title track, modern soul star Jessie Ware has put another new track online.

This one is called ‘Share It All’ and is reportedly set to feature on the deluxe version of Tough Love. It’s a smooth, seductive RnB ballad that was co-written by The xx’s Romy Madley Croft – whose influence is obvious right from the off.

Listen to ‘Share It All’:

Tough Love is the follow-up to Jessie Ware’s breakout 2012 debut album Devotion and features contributions from Ed Sheeran, James Ford and Miguel, amongst others. There’s no firm release date for Tough Love yet, but it is expected to drop later this year.