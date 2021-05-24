Listen: GAPS – ‘Cascade’

New Brighton/London duo GAPS have been causing a bit of a stir in the blogosphere over the past few months, and have today officially announced the release their debut single ‘Cascade’ – out 15 July on Sexbeat.

The track is a typically mysterious progression from mystical and ephemeral folk to brooding electro – kind of like a Laura Marling/Bat For Lashes mash-up.

Listen to it below, and find out more about GAPS via the links at the bottom.

