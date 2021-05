Scottish synth-pop newcomers CHVRCHES continue to impress with every release from their upcoming debut album. Both ‘Recover‘ and ‘Now Is Not The Time‘ showcased their ear for a great pop tune and Lauren Mayberry’s breezy and engaging vocals. Now comes ‘Gun’, another shimmering and buoyant pop song.

Listen to ‘Gun’ below:

CHVRCHES as yet untitled debut album is due for release in September.