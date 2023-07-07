alt-j single Left Hand Free
07 JUL

Listen: Alt-J reveal new single ‘Left Hand Free’

After announcing their second album This Is All Yours last month and revealing the new Miley-sampling track ‘Hunger Of The Pine’, Alt-J have today revealed the first single proper from the album.

The single is called ‘Left Hand Free’ and is available as a free download for those that preorder the album.

Listen to ‘Left Hand Free’ below:

It’s not exactly what we’ve come to expect from Alt-J – mixing a bit of blues-rock with a bit of 70’s slow-rock. It works though.

Preorder the new album below to get your free download of ‘Left Hand Free’:

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.

