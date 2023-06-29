Single review: Lenny Kravitz – ‘The Chamber’

Kravitz is back with this first cut from his tenth studio album ‘Strut’. ‘The Chamber’ boasts a familiar bass sound that I can’t put my finger on, which distracts me more than it should from a track that doesn’t really do anything particularly exciting.

With shades of classic Blondie in its retro sounds, it’s a serviceable number but lacks that killer hook and sound you’d expect from Lenny.

Not bad, but it’s hardly a huge first release.

(5.5/10)