Lenny Kravitz The Chamber
29 JUN

Single review: Lenny Kravitz – ‘The Chamber’

Kravitz is back with this first cut from his tenth studio album ‘Strut’. ‘The Chamber’ boasts a familiar bass sound that I can’t put my finger on, which distracts me more than it should from a track that doesn’t really do anything particularly exciting.

With shades of classic Blondie in its retro sounds, it’s a serviceable number but lacks that killer hook and sound you’d expect from Lenny.

Not bad, but it’s hardly a huge first release.

(5.5/10)

Post Author: Philip Lickley

    BexLawrenceIOM

    (2014-06-30 - 4:05 pm)

    I quite like this new track but nothing beats his earlier stuff!

    dccabdriver

    (2014-07-01 - 7:26 am)

    I think the new single, The Chamber, sounds fresh while also channeling a vintage sound..the bass is groovy and the songs builds nicely..will be a hit and played in clubs.

