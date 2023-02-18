Laura Rizzotto Delivers Music Song, “Tightrope”. Listen Here:

The Brazilian singer and songwriter, “Laura de Carvalho Rizzotto” who is known professionally under the name, “Laura Rizzotto” has shared a new song titled, “Tightrope”.

Laura Rizzoto has already given the song it’s first live performance. She performed the song at, “Madame Siam” in LA on 16th of February.

Although, this is the first time we have seen Laura Rizzoto engaging with music after a year as she was last seen performing in Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon but it Doesn’t let down the QUEEN of vocals.

Laura has delivered the best in this new song, your are going to love her breathy vocals. The production is good as well. Enjoy!

Listen to the Laura Rizzotto’s new song, “Tightrope”:

The Brazilian singer talked to the media about the song and said, “This song has been my precious baby for a long time … It means the world to me and I can not believe I’ll finally be able to share it with all of you”.