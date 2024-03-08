Laura Marling announces new album and streams new track ‘Where Can I Go?’

Laura Marling has today announced her fourth album will be released on 27 May.

Following in the footsteps of all her other six syllable titled albums, the new LP is called Once I Was An Eagle and will be released on Ribbon Music with the above Bat For Lashes style cover.

As well as announcing the album, Marling has also released the track ‘Where Can I Go?’ – which is a typically beguiling and floaty affair. Listen to it below:



Once I Was An Eagle tracklist

01. Take The Night Off

02. I Was An Eagle

03. You Know

04. Breathe

05. Master Hunter

06. Little Love Caster

07. Devil’s Resting Place

08. Interlude

09. Undine

10. Where Can I Go?

11. Once

12. Pray For Me

13. When Were You Happy? (And How Long Has That Been)

14. Love Be Brave

15. Little Bird

16. Saved These Words



