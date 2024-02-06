Lady Gaga Performs at Super Bowl – Watch Her Perform in HD

Super Bowl is a big arena for a live performance. Every year, top artists come here to perform during the halftime for one of the biggest audience in a sports stadium. This year, it was Lady Gaga who delivered a mesmerizing performance.

Lady Gaga took 13 minutes from Super Bowl and made it epic with her performance. She performed hit after hit before the 80,000 fans. It’s definitely a career-defining performance as everyone in the NRG Stadium in Houston was on their feet.

You can watch this performance in high quality below. Just click ‘play’ and start watching. You will love every bit of it if you have missed on the TV.

Watch Lady Gaga perform at Super Bowl