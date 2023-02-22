Kehlani Teams Up With Dom Kennedy For a New Song, “Nunya”. Stream Now:

The American singer and songwriter, “Kehlani” has joined forces with the American rapper, “Dom Kennedy”. They have released a new song titled, “Nunya”.

Nunya is a follow up to the American singer’s recently released song, “Butterfly” which was a valentine day gift for her fans. Both the tracks will be featured on her forthcoming mixtape called, “While We Wait” which is set to be released on 22nd of February 2019.

Hey Kehlani, You have my heart! Why does she always come up with the best? WOW! Nunya is simply a banger.

So, what you are going to stream now features Kehlani at her best, and Dom Kennedy proves that he was the only choice to collaborate with.

Listen to the Kehlani and Dom Kennedy’s collaboration, “Nunya”:

Kehlani talked to the media about the EP when she said “I made a mixtape, mixtape are my jam, that’s like, my happy thing. We did it again, and we made an amazing mixtape that I’m really, really stoked about”.