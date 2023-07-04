Katy Perry Shows Her Support For Hillary Clinton

Katy Perry appeared at the Democratic National Convention 2016 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. She didn’t just make an appearance but she made an impact with her ‘roar’ of support for Miss Clinton. The pop star wants everyone to consider their decision and cast their vote after considering different factors. She was quick to admit that she had no formal education as she didn’t finish her high school. This sentiment that opened the speech clearly won her some sympathy and audience were surely all ears.

During her short speech, she said, “I don’t have a formal education, but I do have an open mind and I have a voice”. That was her message for everyone in America. Even if you don’t have an education or there are other limitations, you still have a voice if you have the right to vote. It is your right to use that right properly, by making the right decision to vote.

While concluding her speech, Katy asked her fans to use their voice and be strong on November 8. She told them that their voice on that day would be as strong as of any NRA lobbyist. She was quick to point out that the wealth and the power that one had accumulated wouldn’t come into play on that day. All that matters on that day is the decision that you have made.

Finally, Katy concluded by telling her fans that she had decided to vote for Hillary Clinton.

What do you say Katy fans? Are you voting for Hillary as well?