20 APR

Kasabian Video Single ‘Man Of Simple Pleasures’. Watch it here…

Following on from Lana Del Rey hitting the headlines for covering ‘Goodbye Kiss’, Kasabian have unleashed the video for their new single ‘Man Of Simple Pleasures’ tonight. The single is the latest to be taken from Kasabian’s fourth album Velociraptor! and will be released on 7 May. As is usual these days there’s also a ‘special’ limited edition vinyl version of the single available – which features the ‘massive’ KOAN Sound remix of previous single ‘Days Are Forgotten’.

Here’s the ‘Man Of Simple Pleasures’ video:

I bet that guy was sick of that bike by the end of the day!

Here’s the ‘Days Are Forgotten’ remix by KOAN Sound:


Post Author: Luke Glassford

