Kasabian Album called ‘Velociraptor!’

Kasabian have today announced the full details of their much anticipated fourth album. The Leicester rockers have revealed the album will be called Velociraptor!, and will be released on 19 September.

The album is available to pre-order at their official site now, and comes with an instant download of the albums first single ‘Switchblade Smiles’ – which was debuted tonight on Radio 1 and can be heard by scrolling down to the bottom of this page.

Kasabian have already introduced the album title track and ‘Switchblade Smiles‘ into their live set – debuting both songs at their recent show at Sheffield O2 Academy.

The full tracklisting of Velociraptor is as follows:

1. Let’s Roll Just Like We Used To

2. Days Are Forgotten

3. Goodbye Kiss

4. La Fée Verte

5. Velociraptor!

6. Acid Turkish Bath (Shelter From The Storm)

7. I Hear Voices

8. Re-wired

9. Man Of Simple Pleasures

10. Switchblade Smiles

11. Neon Noon

Listen to ‘Switchblade Smiles’:

Switchblade Smiles by kasabian



