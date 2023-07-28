Watch: Karen O Video for solo track ‘Rapt’

Last month Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O announced her first solo album Crush Songs will be released in September, and will feature lo-fi, lovelorn ‘bedroom’ songs she recorded in private . Today we get the first taste of her intimate solo material with the video for ‘Rapt’.

Check it out:

In describing Crush Songs, Karen O said in a handwritten note:

When I was 27 I crushed a lot. I wasn’t sure I’d ever fall in love again. These songs were written and recorded in private around this time. They are the soundtrack to what was an ever continuing love crusade. I hope they keep you company on yours.

Crush Songs is out on 8 September via Cult Records.