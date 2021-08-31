Justin Bieber Single “What Do You Mean”

Justin Bieber has finally made his comeback with a new single “What Do You Mean”. This new single was released on August 28 and from the first listen, it looks as if it is a continuation of Bieber’s previous single “Where Are U Now”.

This brand new single will be the lead single for Bieber’s upcoming fourth studio album. The album has a confirm release date already, which is 13th November.

The track premiered on radio and to be honest, it was on every Top 40 radio that have ever heard from the U.S. After early premier, the track was made available of VEVO where fans can stream it as many times as many they want. You can also purchase the track now at iTunes.

This new single is a surefire hit. It has a very acoustic beat and the single is club-ready, something that will help it climb upwards on the popularity charts. As it looks of now, Bieber has a summer smash hit in his hands and he is going to be ruling again. You can listen to the song below and download it on iTunes.

Listen to “What Do You Mean” by Justin Bieber