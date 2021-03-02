Jonas Brothers Deliver Music Video For “Sucker”. Watch here:

Hello fans! The wait is over.

The American rock band, “Jonas Brothers” is back again. They have kept their promise they made with their fans a few days ago. They have come up with a brand new single called, “Sucker”. It was accompanied with a music video as well directed by, “Anthony Mandler”.

The track was co-written by, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas with “Frank Dukes”, “Ryan Tedder” and “Louis Bell”.

Sucker possesses lovely production, it is a real catchy anthem. Nick and fellows have done great with the vocals.

What about the music video? It sees Jonas Brothers, Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner living luxury in a mansion.

Listen to Jonas Brothers’ new song, “Sucker”:

Hey Jonas boys, where have you been? It’s been a whole long decade. What’s wrong in sharing such lovely songs and videos? I am waiting for a new album!